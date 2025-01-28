Remi Tinubu Commissions NITDA/RHI Community ICT Centre In Kwara

Share

…Supports 1,000 Kwara petty traders with N50m

No fewer than 1,000 women petty traders in Kwara State will be supported with the sum of N50,000 each, totalling N50m, to Re-establishes their existing businesses.

Disclosing this on Tuesday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, while commissioning the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Community ICT Centre, in collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) under its Social Investment Programme, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, added that they had earlier empowered 1,000 women petty traders in 2024, adding that this ICT

centre that is being commissioned is the second after that of Bauchi State in 2024, while Benue and Oyo centres will be commissioned soon.

She said: “Under the RHI Social Investment Programme, 250 elderly citizens were given a grant of N200,000 each on the 17th December, 2024 to celebrate the yuletide season.

“In addition, RHI, under its Education Programme is collaborating with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to build an Alternative High School for Girls in Kwara State.

“This is to provide another opportunity to access education for girls and women who dropped out of school due to early pregnancies, child marriages and other socio-economic reasons.

“Also, Kwara State has been nominated to benefit from the construction of a model Early Childhood Care Development Education (ECCDE) Centre, which will be built in Ilorin.

“As part of the fruit of our collaboration with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Kwara State University is to benefit from the establishment of an ICT Experience Centre.

“Also, under our RHI Agriculture Programme, women and young farmers will benefit from the 68.9 Million Naira Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security Support grant.

“This grant has been made available to Kwara State, through the First Lady and RHI State Coordinator, who will be responsible for the implementation of the Women Agricultural Support Programme (WASP), Youth Agricultural Support Programme, Every Home a Garden and Young Farmers Club of the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

The First Lady, who lauded Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and his wife, Ambassador (Dr.) Olufolake AbdulRazaq for “your warm reception and hospitality, especially for executing all our RHI programmes in Kwara State”,

congratulated the Director-General of NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, and his entire team for their impactful efforts in bridging the digital gap across the nation, particularly for this collaboration with the Renewed Hope Initiative.

She said she had been informed that these Centres “have greatly benefited our youth, especially women and girls, by providing invaluable opportunities for growth and empowerment.

“I am glad to hear about the success stories and the opportunities these centres afford members of these various communities that have benefitted from this intervention.

“The knowledge of ICT serves as a significant tool for empowering communities, especially women, enabling them to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

“By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, be self-reliant, participate in the global economy, and support their families.”

The First Lady, however, urged the community to take full ownership of the centre, saying that the success of the centre depends on their active participation and utilisation of the resources available.

In her speech, the First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Professor Olufolake AbdulRazaq, commended the Renewed Hope Initiative of the First Lady of the Federal Republic and the National Information Technology Development Agency for the laudable initiative that would not only equip women and youths with digital skills but also position them for the abundant opportunities in the Nigerian and global digital space.

She added: “Today’s commissioning speaks to the many engagements and partnerships of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria towards ensuring that Nigerians are adequately supported in the pursuit of their goals and improving livelihoods of the most indigent to complement the efforts of Mr. President His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR and the Federal Government in this regard.

“While this milestone will continue to up the status of women, youths and other users of the facility, it is also creating pathways into making Nigeria a digitally empowered Nation as well as fostering a technology enabled equitable future for all Nigerians.

“In closing, please permit me to enjoin the host school and users alike to ensure the protection and security of this edifice and take full advantage of the services the facility provides to develop themselves and promote positive causes.”

The First Lady of Kwara State specifically thanked the Chairperson of the Renewed Hope Initiative, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for including Kwara State among the States benefitting from the laudable project “as we remain committed to propagating the programmes and activities of the Renewed Hope Initiative and amplifying all its advocacies in all our communities”.

