Remi Tinubu Commends Rabiu’s Support For Renewed Hope Initiative

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has celebrated Abdul Samad Rabiu, CFR, the Chairman of BUA Group, on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

In a message shared to mark the milestone, Senator Tinubu lauded Rabiu’s immense contributions to Nigeria’s economic development, philanthropy, and his role as a member of the Board of Trustees of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

Describing him as a business mogul and a global inspiration, the First Lady highlighted Rabiu’s exemplary leadership and commitment to national growth.

“Your leadership, business acumen, philanthropy, and commitment to national development and economic growth continues to inspire many, across the globe,” she wrote.

She further appreciated his support for the Renewed Hope Initiative, the social impact programme spearheaded by her office, noting that his contributions have been instrumental in positively impacting millions of Nigerian families.

“Your contributions to the Renewed Hope Initiative have been very encouraging to the vision, which has enabled us to continue to impact the lives of millions of families in our Nation. I say thank you,” she added.

The First Lady also prayed for continued blessings upon Rabiu, wishing him many more years of divine health, joy, peace, and prosperity.

Rabiu is one of Nigeria’s most prominent industrialists and philanthropists. As founder and chairman of BUA Group, a leading food, cement, and infrastructure conglomerate, he has played a pivotal role in the private sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s economy. His philanthropy, especially through the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa), has earned him national and international recognition.

Rabiu, who holds the national honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), is also a key supporter of government-led initiatives aimed at uplifting underserved communities and promoting sustainable development.