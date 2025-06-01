Remi Tinubu: Championing Empowerment, Compassion For Women, Vulnerable

Share

Since assuming the role of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has been at the forefront of initiatives aimed at uplifting women, the elderly, and marginalised communities across the nation.

Through her flagship program, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), she has launched a series of impactful projects focusing on economic empowerment, education, healthcare, and social welfare.

Last week, having both been Children’s Day and Two years in office, Senator Oluremi Tinubu highlighted that Children are the heartbeat of the nation.

While congratulating Nigerian Children on Tuesday May 27, 2025, she said that they were the heritage of the nation.

Senator Remi Tinubu pointed out that the strength of the World Bank financed project, aimed at eradicating out of school children and keeping the girl child in school among others in the education sector, reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to education as a pillar of development.

“Every child represented here today has demonstrated what is possible when opportunity meets support”.

“You all have shown us that the good seeds planted are already bearing fruit.

She also encouraged the children present to seize any opportunity provided them to make their mark.

“I seize this opportunity to say to every child here: whether or not you receive an award today, you are all champions,” she said.

The first lady may not be every Nigerians favourite person but a cornerstone of Senator Tinubu’s efforts is the economic empowerment of women. In February 2025, she announced an ambitious plan to support 18,500 women across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones.

The initiative commenced in Niger State, where beneficiaries received essential business tools such as deep-chest freezers, gas cookers with ovens, generators, and industrial grinding machines. This program, a collaboration between RHI and the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aims to promote gender equality and economic growth.

In January 2025, during a visit to Kwara State, the First Lady distributed ₦50 million in grants to 1,000 women petty traders, providing each with ₦50,000 to bolster their businesses. Additionally, she commissioned an ultramodern Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and a VIP ward at the Kwara State University Teaching Hospital, enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Advocating for the elderly and promoting education

Senator Tinubu’s compassion extends to the elderly. In December 2024, she disbursed ₦50 million to 250 elderly individuals in Nasarawa State as part of the RHI Elderly Support Scheme. This initiative aims to alleviate economic challenges faced by senior citizens across Nigeria.

Recognising the importance of education, the First Lady has collaborated with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) to establish an Alternative High School for Girls in Kwara State.

This institution seeks to provide educational opportunities for girls and women who discontinued their studies due to early pregnancies, child marriages, or other socio-economic factors.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s multifaceted initiatives reflect her commitment to fostering a more inclusive, compassionate, and empowered Nigerian society.

Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, she continues to make significant strides in addressing the needs of various demographics, laying the foundation for lasting positive change.

