Remi Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Children, Calls For United Front Against Bullying

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has extended heartfelt wishes to Nigerian children in commemoration of International Children’s Day, describing them as the embodiment of the nation’s hopes and future promise.

In a message marking the annual celebration held globally on May 27th, the First Lady emphasized the importance of this year’s theme, “Stand Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.” She urged all Nigerians to take collective responsibility in fostering a safe and nurturing environment for every child.

“As we mark this year’s Children’s Day, I extend my warmest wishes and love to every child across our great nation whose minds represent the promise of Nigeria’s future,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Mrs. Tinubu highlighted the harmful impact of bullying, which she noted can manifest in various forms, whether in schools, communities, or through digital platforms. She warned that bullying leaves deep emotional, social, and academic scars on young minds.

“Every child deserves to grow up in an environment that is safe, supportive, and free from fear,” the First Lady stressed.

Calling on parents, educators, community leaders, and policymakers to actively combat bullying, she emphasized the need to instill compassion and empathy in children, promoting leadership through kindness and mutual respect.

“As a mother, I call on all Nigerians to take an active stand against bullying. Let us teach our children that strength lies in compassion, and that true leadership begins with looking out for one another. Happy Children’s Day,” she concluded.

This year’s Children’s Day message aligns with ongoing national and international efforts to safeguard the rights and well-being of children. The First Lady’s statement reinforces her commitment to youth development, education, and child protection in Nigeria.

Share