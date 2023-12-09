Remi Tinubu Celebrates Akpabio, Lauds His Contributions To A’Ibom, Nigeria

…Akpabio pledges Senate unwavering support and loyalty to Tinubu.

The First Lady of Nigeria Senator Oluremi Bola Tinubu on Saturday joined other leaders of the National Assembly to rejoice with the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio on his 61st Birthday anniversary and special thanksgiving.

Speaking at the Akpabio International Stadium Uyo, shortly after the cutting of the Birthday cake the wife of the President described Akpabio’s commitment to the principles of democracy, accountability and good governance as commendable.

Her words, “It is my pleasure to be here today to celebrate the 61st Birthday anniversary of an extraordinary man, uncommon in our generation. This occasion is not only a celebration but also an opportunity to reflect on the immense contributions he has made to Akwa Ibom state in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“Senator Akpabio’s journey in public service from his early days as a lawyer to his tenure as governor of Akwa Ibom state and now as the Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is worth mentioning. It is noteworthy that under his leadership Akwa Ibom State witnessed remarkable infrastructural development, improved health care services and Educational opportunities.

“His administration focused on human capital development and poverty alleviation programmes that transformed the lives of many particularly the most vulnerable in the society.

“Senator Akpabio has continued to serve our nation diligently in the Senate. As the Senate president he has displayed exemplary Leadership, fostered unity, and promoted the interest of many Nigerians. May this day be filled with joy and I pray that you celebrate many more birthdays in good health, peace and happiness”

The First Lady of Nigeria also celebrated the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Umo Eno and thanked him for hosting them despite the fact that he is not a member of the APC.

She stressed that after the elections it was time for all leaders to work towards providing governance, saying, “And you have shown that today. God bless you. And all the other states that they call opposition if I come to your state to work no one can stop me because I will do the work. Nigerians deserve that”

” We have a programme for the elderly coming up and all the Governors wives to know that they were supposed to be involved. We want to give financial assistance to 250 elderly people per State. Politics is over they should allow us to govern the people”

Speaking shortly after he was presented to the gathering the celebrant Senator Godswill Akpabio appreciated all that honoured him on the occasion especially the wife of the President.

“I want to thank you my dear brothers in the Senate for reposing so much confidence in me and entrusting in me the 10th NASS leadership

“And to all of you including you my constituents in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial district. The enormous responsibility of representing you is something I will never take for granted.” Akpabio said.

He assured that he would work with Governor Umo Eno to attract more development to Akwa Ibom as well as change the mindset of the people, Akpabio recalled “I took many of you away from selling Groundnut, and Newspapers in Lagos. I took many of you away as Cooks, Stewards in the Houses of Indians and Chinese.

” Many were raped in Gabon and other places, but when I declared free and compulsory education and I brought you back. Today the story is different, your mindset has changed. To God be the glory.

“I remember that one of the things I did was to bring down the Ikot Ekpene prison and in that particular spot built a Four Point by Sheraton hotel commissioned in 2015.

“I must say that the first time I saw Flyover was the one I built in Akwa Ibom and many states are now following suit. The first time I saw Flyover in my life was in Akwa Ibom State.

“I will not talk about the Tropicana Centre, I won’t even mention the E-Library. I won’t even mention this stadium where we are seated right now”

He thanked President Tinubu for the support that he is giving to the 10th senate stressing, “And I assure him of our unwavering support and loyalty at all times. In the face of adversity, such as the one we are facing today I dare to say that I envisioned a greater Nigeria under Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And I want to thank all the political parties that are here for voting for our president across party lines. It is the same way we are running the Senate, it is across party lines. Even as we celebrate today we remember our brothers and sisters in the Middle East Gaza and Isreal who are suffering from bomb attacks.

” We also call on all of us to remember the families of those who lost their lives in Kaduna through the unfortunate bombing incident.

“So we will not stop charging the world because the world has not stopped changing. Climate change is changing the world on a daily basis, but we in Governance must rise to the occasion.

“That is why the agenda of the National Assembly is people-centric. We are interested in the people of Nigeria. I see a brighter future for Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, the Senate by tomorrow we will be going to Kaduna to commiserate with the governor of Kaduna state and to visit the families of the victims who lost their lives in the unfortunate drone bomb attack. I am not unmindful of the fact that our hearts are heavy even when we are here”

In his welcome remarks earlier, the governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu said, “Let me welcome all of you that have come to Grace this occasion.

“I fully appreciate the duty to superintend an auspicious occasion like this in honour and respect of the number three man of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Akpabio”