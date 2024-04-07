Remi Tinubu Calls For Removal Of Barriers To Health For All

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has called on all stakeholders to remove all barriers against the actualization of health for all citizens in the country.

Mrs Tinubu made this call on Sunday in her statement commemorating the World Health Day.

The First Lady wrote: “Today, as we observe World Health Day, the theme “Health for All: Health Equity” resonates deeply. It reminds us that healthcare delivery is not a privilege but a fundamental human right.

“While significant progress has been made in the healthcare sector in Nigeria, the gap in health equity remains a critical challenge and we must collectively rise up to the occasion.

“We live in a world where access to quality healthcare delivery services varies due to socio-economic diversities, creating disparities in health outcomes.

“I commend all our healthcare workers for their dedication and commitment to service.

“Nigeria has weathered so many storms, from Ebola to Covid and yet, we are still here, due to the dedication and commitment of our healthcare workers. I commend you and say a big thank you to you all.

I use this opportunity of today to call on all well-meaning Nigerians, organizations and bodies, to help remove all barriers to actualizing health for all in Nigeria.”