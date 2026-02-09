Remi Tinubu Calls For More US Airstrikes In Nigeria

The first lady of Nigeria, Remi Tinubu, has called on the United States to increase military strikes against terrorists and bandits in Nigeria to curb the insecurity currently bedeviling the country especially the northern states.

She made the call during an interview with Fox News while visiting the U.S.

She referred to the airstrikes ordered by the United States President, Donald Trump on 2025Christmas Day as blessing for Nigeria.

“Nigeria is eager for collaboration and we hope for more support,” she said.

It would be recalled that Senator Tinubu participated in the National Prayer Breakfast with President Trump on Thursday, where he acknowledged and commended her attendance.

Commenting on Trump’s recognition of her presence at the breakfast prayer, the first lady said, “who would have thought that President Trump would recognise me? I am getting global recognition on all of this and this is what life is all about. If something is going to be good, it starts from the rubble.”

Earlier, Trump had warned that U.S. airstrikes in northern Nigeria would persist if terrorists and bandits continue to target Christians.

“I would prefer it to be a one-time strike,” Trump remarked in January, “but if they keep killing Christians, it will be repeated.”

On 2025 Christmas Day, Trump announced that U.S. military forces had conducted airstrikes against terrorist targets in northwestern Nigeria, marking the first direct U.S. military action on Nigerian territory.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform, Trump indicated that the airstrikes were aimed at ISIS fighters responsible for the deaths of innocent Christians in the area.

He noted that these attacks followed prior warnings to terrorist organizations and described the operation as a gift, asserting that under his leadership, radical terrorism would not be permitted to flourish..