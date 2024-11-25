Remi Tinubu Backs 16 Days Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

Share

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has thrown her weight against Gender-Based Violence (GBV), saying the start of 16 days activism against the trend was a welcomed development.

Speaking on the development on Sunday, Remi Tinubu said formal education for the girl child still remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices.

Every November 25th is set aside as a day to commemorate the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The First Lady in a statement made available to newsmen revealed that gender-based violence remains one of the most widespread human rights violations, with nearly one in three women worldwide experiencing physical or sexual violence in their lifetime.

She acknowledged that in Nigeria, harmful practices like child marriage and female genital mutilation are still prevalent, often justified by cultural or religious norms.

“Although we are making remarkable progress, however, many women and girls, especially in rural and underserved areas, remain trapped in these cycles of violence and inequality,” Mrs Tinubu stated.

She added that we must take collective action across all sectors of society. Reporting and timely prosecution of perpetrators, increased support for victims and survivors are vital to creating safer environments for women and girls.

She said, “As we observe these 16 days of activism, I urge us to seize this period as a call to action for each of us to challenge harmful behaviours.

“For me, formal education for the girl child remains the key to liberating them and helping them make informed choices.

Let us work together to ensure a safer society where everyone, regardless of gender, can live without fear of violence”.

