Remi Tinubu Attends 7th MERCK Foundation Summit

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has reaffirmed her commitment to championing programmes and initiatives that promote the health and education of girls and women in Nigeria.

She emphasised that advancing the education of girls, particularly in healthcare-related fields, would significantly improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Mrs. Tinubu made the remarks during the 13th Anniversary and 7th MERCK Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit held in Dubai.

According to a statement issued by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady noted that empowering girls through education plays a critical role in building stronger and healthier nations.

“I agree that this is a highly beneficial programme for our country, and I am committed to expanding it further through my Office and the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare. By doing so, we will be able to empower more Nigerian doctors, ultimately enhancing public healthcare and improving the well-being of our people.

“As a lifelong teacher, I believe in empowering girls through education, as it plays a crucial role in building stronger and healthier nations. Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which I chair, we have continually made interventions in education and youth empowerment, prioritising girl-child education,” she said.

Mrs. Tinubu commended the MERCK Foundation for its long-standing support to healthcare in Africa and Asia, particularly through the provision of scholarships to medical doctors and professionals over the past 13 years, describing their work as commendable and worthy of emulation.

“Dr. Kelej has explained to me that upon completing these courses, the doctors will have the capability to establish clinics within their respective health centres or hospitals. They will be able to provide essential care, helping to prevent and manage these conditions within their own communities,” she added.

The event was attended by First Ladies from several countries, including Ghana, Senegal, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Kenya, Angola, Liberia, Maldives, Central African Republic, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Gabon, Angola, and São Tomé & Príncipe. They all spoke on the important roles African women play in both domestic and public spheres, despite cultural and financial challenges.

The First Ladies commended the MERCK Foundation for its commitment to health education and advocacy, as well as its role in promoting girl-child education across the continent.

Welcoming guests to the summit, the Chairman of the Foundation, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, reiterated his belief that everyone should have access to a healthy life and that young girls must be given the opportunity to fulfil their dreams.

“Girls’ education is not a luxury. We must work to end the discrimination that girls face. We are building a critical arm of the MERCK Programme to support girls in education,” he stated.

Also speaking, the CEO of the MERCK Foundation, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, assured that the Foundation would continue to support girl-child education and the development of a robust medical workforce across the continent.

The summit served as a platform to highlight the MERCK Foundation’s ongoing programmes and to explore areas for deeper collaboration with African countries through the Offices of the First Ladies.

So far, the Foundation has provided scholarships to 2,270 medical professionals from 52 countries in 44 critical areas of healthcare, and continues to promote girl-child education through its “Educating Linda” programme.

