Remi Tinubu Assures Varsity Of FG Support

The wife of the President, Senator Remi Tinubu has assured the management of Adeyemi Federal University of Education (AFUED) of government support in his academic pursuits.

Speaking at the institution convocation ceremony, Mrs Tinubu who was represented by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Engr. Kayode Ojo asked students to contribute to the development of the alma matter.

The first lady challenged the graduating students to put into use the knowledge they have acquired while studying at the Institution.

The wife of President Bola Tinubu was conferred with an honorary doctorate from the institution.

Speaking on behalf of the first lady, Ojo charged them not to forget the institution that molded them to be a graduate, saying as they progress in their chosen careers, they remember to give back to the institution.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart assured the Management of Adeyemi Federal University of Education of the continued support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He also assured them that the University would be incorporated and carried along in the renewed hope agenda of Mr President.

He also enjoined the graduates to remain focused and bring into use all the knowledge garnered in the institution.

Ojo assured that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration was committed to improving the quality of the educational system in the country.

