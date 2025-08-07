Remi Tinubu, Anambra First Lady Empower Women With Business Grant

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in partnership with the First Lady of Anambra State, Dr. Nonye Soludo, has empowered over 1,000 women in Anambra State with business grants totaling ₦50 million.

Through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), in collaboration with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, 500 women received ₦50,000 each to recapitalize their small businesses. The support targeted petty traders and individuals with special needs, carefully selected from various communities across Anambra State.

Speaking during the disbursement event, held in Awka, Dr. Nonye Soludo, who read a message from Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described the initiative as an economic sustainability package aimed at uplifting households dependent on small-scale businesses.

According to the First Lady’s message, the grant is not a loan but a seed of renewed hope intended to support women already engaged in business. She emphasized that empowering a woman means empowering a household, a community, and ultimately, the nation.

Dr. Soludo expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for including Anambra in the Renewed Hope Initiative, and also thanked Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo for creating an enabling environment to implement such programmes in the state.

In a further show of support, Dr. Nonye Soludo matched the federal empowerment with an additional ₦25 million, distributing the same ₦50,000 grant to another 500 women, bringing the total number of beneficiaries to 1,000.

Several beneficiaries, including Mrs. Pauline Anyanwu, Precious Nwadinobi, Uche Muo, and Cecilia Okeke, praised the exercise as transparent and impactful. They commended the initiative for identifying and supporting the right people.

To complement the business grants with wellness, the Anambra First Lady also organized free medical checkups for all beneficiaries present at the event.