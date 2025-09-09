Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged Nigerians to work together to protect education and safeguard schools nationwide, stressing that this is crucial to securing the country’s future.

This is contained in a press statement issued on Tuesday, September 9, to mark the 2025 International Day to Protect Education from Attack.

Mrs Tinubu noted that this year’s theme, “Challenging Narratives, Reshaping Action,” serves as a strong reminder to go beyond rhetoric and take concrete steps to guarantee the safety of students, teachers, and learning environments across Nigeria.

The First Lady stressed that education must never be compromised, asserting that a society that doesn’t protect its education risks its own future.

She said, “The theme calls us to move beyond words and take stronger action to safeguard education. Education is the foundation of hope, and safeguarding it means securing our future.

“I appreciate organisations such as UNICEF, UNESCO, and the Education Above All Foundation for their efforts in advancing child education globally, ”

While commending the efforts of security agencies, the First Lady urged them to intensify their operations to ensure stronger protection for schools across the country

“In Nigeria, our security agencies are doing their best, but protecting schools must remain a shared national priority.