Remi Tinubu A Rare Gift To Nigeria – Rep Bichi

Chairman of the House of Representatives committee on appropriation, Hon. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, has described First Lady, Remi Tinubu as a rare gift to Nigeria.

He made this known in his 63rd birthday message to the wife of President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, September 21.

According to a statement by his media office, Bichi hailed Mrs Tinubu as the mother of the nation; a virtuous and upright woman, and an exceptional wife and mother.

He said the First Lady is a consummate leader, teacher, philanthropist, and fervent preacher of the gospel who has distinguished herself in all endeavours over the years.

The lawmaker, who represents Bichi federal constituency of Kano state said “In a world of constant change, she remains a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Nigerians.

“Her steadfast stewardship in Africa’s biggest democracy has made the nation better and more prosperous through war and peace, times of adversity, and times of prosperity.

“Her life has been a gift, not just to Nigeria, but to the world, breaking many barriers for women and setting a perfect example for young girls to say, ‘I really can be anything I want to be.’

“As a wife and mother, she is a beacon of support to her husband, family, and everyone around you. We could not ask for a better First Lady at this time.”

He, therefore, prayed for more beautiful and impactful years for the First Lady.