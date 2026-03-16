Remi Surutu Rallies Support For Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

Nollywood actress Remi Surutu has declared her full support for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Surutu, who spoke during the launch of EKO57, a support group that was designed to mobilise public support for the president’s second term.

Speaking at the event, Surutu dismissed concerns about public criticism, citing her long-standing support for President Tinubu since his governorship days.

She said, “A day before the election (in 2023), they said to me that it was Asiwaju that I was following, who killed my child. But I care less. I still went on the second day to go and vote.

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“Your vote is your right. Don’t let anybody deceive you. Don’t let anybody scare you. When I met Tinubu, our father, he was doing well. If you think he has not done well, suggest a man in your family.

“Let that person come and govern for just one day. Then you will know what is going on.”

“I have said it myself, I am not backing out. I am going to campaign for him and vote for him. And he has my vote, and I am voting for him. And if you see anybody out there trying to scare anybody, if you plan to kill me, you are going to kill yourself.

Because when you are going on your straight line with your good hearts, nothing happens to you. There are so many anti-parties.

When they want to take money, they will come, and I will be with you. They will leave, they will go to another place, I am with you.” She continued.

Surutu attributed the country’s challenges to Nigerians’ actions and attitudes, praising Tinubu for quietly managing issues behind the scenes.

“This man does not sleep. The wife is always travelling all over the place. The son, too, is moving around. How many politicians have you seen his son moving around?”, said Surutu.