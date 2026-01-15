Remembrance Day: Widows Of Fallen Heroes Lament Hardship

As Nigeria observes the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, widows of fallen heroes in Bauchi State have appealed to all levels of government to include them in empowerment and intervention programs to alleviate their economic hardships.

The widows also called on philanthropists to extend support, citing the prevailing economic challenges confronting their families.

The appeal was made by Rosemary Israel, Chairperson of the Bauchi State chapter of the Widows Association, during the Remembrance Day celebration held on Thursday at Babangida Square, Bauchi.

She urged the federal and state governments to engage widows of fallen heroes in empowerment programs, stating, “We are suffering with our families due to the current state of the country. We need the government to help reduce our pain because we are widows of fallen heroes who paid the supreme price, yet our lives have been abandoned.”

Corroborating her remarks, Fatima Abdullahi Yakubu, Bauchi Coordinator of the Military Widows Association (MIWA), lamented that families of fallen heroes had largely been neglected.

She noted that the only assistance received so far came once from the Nigerian Army. Yakubu called on government authorities to implement programs and policies that would enable widows to adequately care for their children.

Earlier, Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, represented by his Deputy, Auwal Jatau, reassured the Nigeria Legion of the administration’s continued support.

He highlighted a donation of two million naira as a demonstration of the Governor’s commitment to the welfare of fallen heroes and their families. He also urged members of the Nigeria Legion to uphold the ideals of the fallen heroes, ensuring that Nigeria remains an indivisible nation anchored on peace, unity, and development.

Capt. Garba Itas (Rtd), Chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Bauchi State Council, advised the government to equip security agencies adequately and provide financial support to effectively combat crime across the country.

He commended retired service members for their discipline and professionalism, noting that none had engaged in criminal activities.

The Remembrance Day event featured the laying of wreaths, a gun salute, a medical outreach, and the release of pigeons, symbolizing peace and unity.