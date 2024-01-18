Remembrance Day: Mouka Strengthens Ties With NAFRC, Donates Relief Materials

Mouka, the leading manufacturer of mattresses, pillows, and other bedding products, has donated desktop computers and a public address system to the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) in Lagos for its enhancement as it joined in commemorating this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day. According to Mouka, the gesture is also in line to strengthen the existing relationship between the company and the management of NAFRC. The company, which prides itself as the promoter of a healthy sleep culture, donated to the NAFRC Commandant, Air Vice Marshall Adeniyi Herbert Ameshilola, when its leadership team paid a courtesy visit to the centre recently, a few days before the Nigerian Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held yearly on January 15.

Presenting the gift to the NAFRC Commandant, Mouka’s Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Dimeji Osingunwa, who was accompanied by the company’s Head of Marketing, Tolu Olanipekun, and Senior Brand and Innovation Manager, Akeem Audu, reiterated that the company would continued to strengthen the existing relationship between both institutions by ensuring participation in its activities and support its vision of becoming a first-rate training institution for ex-servicemen and women.

He said Mouka had always extended its goodwill to the NAFRC through worthy donations, especially during the graduation ceremonies of vocational courses of ex- servicemen and women, sales of its products to the military personnel at discounted rates, and courtesy visits, which are necessitated when new commandants are appointed. The Mouka team also visited the information and communication technology centre and other key areas within the NAFRC to see how the company can best further synergise.

Osingunwa explained: “Mouka celebrates with the Nigerian Armed Forces (NAF) on the country’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, extolling them for the great role they have played in ensuring the nation’s security and also of the citizenry, even to fallen he- roes who have served gallantly as patriots and have made the country proud in their various engagements.”

While commending Mouka for their generosity, Air Vice Marshal Ameshilola said the mutually beneficial relationship with the leading company in the mattresses and beddings industry would be sustained and that the gifts would be judiciously utilised for the enhancement of the centre, which has over the years grown to become a good vocational training and skill acquisition resort for retired army personnel.