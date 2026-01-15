Remembrance Day: Abbas Salutes Nigeria’s Armed Forces

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has saluted Nigeria’s Armed Forces for their courage, service, patriotism and discipline in securing the country against internal and external aggression.

Abbas particularly hailed members of the Armed Forces who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, describing them as national heroes whose labour should never be in vain.

In his message to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker paid glowing tribute to the fallen heroes and the resilience of men and women in active service who have committed their lives to protecting citizens and non-citizens within Nigeria’s territory.

While commending the Armed Forces as critical stakeholders in the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy, Abbas said their service has contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political stability the country has enjoyed since 1999.

The Speaker restated the commitment of the House of Representatives to empowering security and intelligence agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property, which he described as the primary responsibility of government.

He also expressed confidence in the administration of President Bola Tinubu to address the nation’s security challenges, particularly through recent adjustments to the country’s security architecture.

The Speaker wished members of Nigeria’s Armed Forces a successful and meaningful Remembrance Day celebration.