Remembering Olusola As AREF Celebrates Refugees’ Day

The guest beaming with joyful smile that lights up their faces at Ajibulu Moniya Gallery, Babs Animashaun, Surulere, Lagos in celebrating the visionary behind the first Nigerian TV drama, late Ambassador Segun Olusola and his foundation, African Refugees Foundation (AREF), on the occasion of World Refugees Day.

Though the occasion is organised to celebrate refugees in the country and beyond, it was also a day to remember the founder of AREF who died on June 21, 2012 a day after celebrating World Refugees Day.

The late Amb. Olusola was more than a broadcaster — he was a dramatist, diplomat, cultural architect who helped shape the country television and storytelling landscape.

After becoming one of Africa’s most influential television producers, he made history as the creator and executive producer of The Village Headmaster, Nigeria’s longest- running television drama.

He did not stop at it, he remained deeply committed to culture and humanity which led to establishing AREF, an NGO known for championing the welfare of displaced, and vulnerable people across the continent.

The event was entertaining, and insightful — it was a gathering of crème de la crème in the society, among them include former Governor of Lagos State Babatude Raji Fashola (represented), Senator Gbenga Ashafa, Dr. Kesington Adebutu, honourary President of AREF, Chief Mrs. Oprah Benson, Prof Kolawole Raheem, Olugbenga Feyisetan, Josephine Smith among many others.

Addressing the guests Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of REF Olujimi Olusola III disclosed that AREF has been at the forefront of championing the course of Internally Displaced People (IDP), from the inception.

“Every year we celebrate World Refugees Day, bringing to the fore the challenges refugees, and displaced people face. Today is a flagship for refugees and displaced people, we remember that they are migrants, and there is refugees globally.

We need to remember them and make sure they form part of our thinking culture,” he said. Olulimi III whose late father Amb. Olusola drama, the Village Headmaster brought community values, rural voices, and national discourse into Nigerian living rooms, advised that people should not wait for government before doing anything.

“Look at the medical outfit Tranquil & Quest that came here to offer free medical to the community. People came from different places to be examined.

“Government will do what they can, they have a lot on their part, but it lays more on individual,” he enthused. Senator Ashafa showered encomium on late Amb. Olusola for establishing AREF.

He noted that Olusola make sure internally displaced people have a life. “I really want to congratulate Amb. Olusola for the initiative and for Olujimi III for continuing the legacy of his late father who after so many decades decided that the vision his father left behind will not die.

“AREF is a world organisation, and I am glad that I am part of of it. Whatever success AREF has acquired they deserve it. “I urged everyone to be part of the organization, to show support and encouragement,” he said.

Until his death on June 21, 2012, Amb. Olusola remained a passionate advocate for the arts, heritage, and human dignity. His legacy is one of storytelling with purpose — a reminder that media, when done right, can uplift, educate, and preserve a nation’s soul.

During his time at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) he rose through the ranks, serving as Controller of Programmes, Director of Programmes, and eventually General Manager.

Yet his impact extended far beyond broadcasting. In 1987, he was appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), a post he held until 1993.