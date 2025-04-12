Remembering Late Josiah Akinrinlola, A Beacon of Justice, Leadership 15 Years After

Share

Late High Chief Josiah Akinrinlola Nejo, the Petu of Aye, was a prominent leader and a significant figure in the history of the Aye Kingdom and Ikale land. Until his death, he served as the Petu of Aye Kingdom, holding the position of prime minister according to the culture and tradition of the community.

Early Life and Achievements

Chief Nejo was a trailblazer, being the first person to buy and ride a car in Ikale land, as well as the first to purchase and use a generating plant, commonly known as a generator. He was the sole individual providing electricity through the use of a generator until a few years later when others began to follow suit.

He made history as the first honourable councilor representing Ode Aye in the old western region government, showcasing his commitment to public service.

Legacy of Justice and Peace

Renowned for his dedication to peace, Chief Nejo earned the prestigious title of Justice of Peace from the masses. His reputation for fairness was well-established, and he was frequently consulted by previous state administrations, including those of Governor Adebayo Adefarati and Governor Olusegun Agagu, on matters of peace administration during times of crisis.

He was celebrated for his bravery and Solomonic wisdom, particularly in adjudicating communal cases and land disputes. During the reign of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as the premier of the Western Region, he was appointed the president of the customary court in Ode Aye.

Oral history suggests that none of his judgments were overturned by any competent court in Nigeria, even ten years after his demise, as noted in historical accounts of Okitipupa and notable individuals.

Leadership in Conflict Resolution

The late Chief Nejo was also renowned for leading several Ikale land-dispute cases in court against other tribes and local governments. Throughout his tenure in this role, he never lost a case that he led on behalf of the Ikale-speaking people.

He served as the former acting chairman of the Ikale Committee of Chiefs and Elders immediately following the death of Oba Williams Omoge, the traditional ruler of Igbodigo Kingdom. Fondly known as Baba Awolowo by his people, he later passed the chairmanship to the late Orungberuwa of Ode-Erinje, His Royal Highness, Oba Simeon Akinlalu II, and became the deputy and prime minister of the committee until his death, being the last surviving founding father.

The Ikale Committee of Chiefs and Elders comprises all traditional rulers, High Chiefs, Chiefs, and Elders in the Ikale Kingdom. Before stepping down from leading Ikale cases due to old age, oral history records that he won all court cases he led on behalf of the Ikale-speaking nation during his lifetime.

Family and Legacy

Chief Josiah Akinrinlola Nejo passed away on 12 April 2010, leaving behind children, wives, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His contributions to the Aye Kingdom and Ikale land are celebrated, solidifying his legacy as a significant historical figure in the region.

Credit: Starnews NG

