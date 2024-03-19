Remember to resettle us, displaced patent medicine dealers tell Otti

The Abia State Patent Medicine Dealers Association Ekumi Plaza, Aba, has urged Governor Alex Otti to fulfil his campaign promise to re-settle over 10,000 traders who lost their shops to the Ariaria International Market reconstruction efforts of the immediate past government.

The outgone Chairman Chukwuka Okorie said during the election of a new executive body they support the government’s planned effort to remodel all markets.

Okorie said the planned market reconstruction by the government, if diligently executed, would lift the status of the markets and mitigate the high rate of fire incidents and flooding.

He said: “The state government’s decision to remodel and reconstruct some of the major markets is a good development. We the traders are in complete support of the planned effort.

“Most of the markets were established some thirty to forty years ago and in all honesty, there is the need to bring them to at least national best standards, if not global standards.”

Okorieaded: “Our concern is that the exercise should be carried out in such a way that the original shop owners are carried along and guaranteed the safety of their investments.

“We are saying this because the efforts of the immediate past administration at Ariaria International Market have today left several thousands of original shop owners in pain, with some dead as a result of the loss of their means of livelihood.”