Rema’s R&R Album Becomes Afrobeats’ Most Streamed Project of 2023

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, known professionally as Rema, has become the most streamed Afrobeats ar- tiste of 2023 across all major streaming platforms with his album, Rave & Roses deluxe version.

According to Top Chart Africa, the album has garnered a staggering 3.84 billion streams since its release on 28 April via Jonzing World and Mavin Records. Adding to its incredible success, ‘Rave & Roses (Ultra)’ has also been certified Gold in the United States (US), joining Wizkid’s ‘Made in Lagos’ as the only Afrobeats albums to achieve this feat.

According to the data shared on X, formerly Twitter, Kizz Daniel’s album ‘Maverick’ secured a strong second place with 1.59 billion streams, hot on its heels is Omah Lay’s ‘Boy Alone (Deluxe)’ at 1.38 billion streams.

Not far behind, Davido’s ‘Timeless’ amassed 1.13 billion streams, while Asake took fifth position with his album ‘Work of Art’ racking up 1.07 billion streams. Joeboy landed in sixth place with his album “Body and Soul’ at 648 million streams, Burna Boy followed in seventh position with his album ‘I Told Them’ at 595 million streams, and CKay’s R (Deluxe)’ rounded out the top eight with 507 million streams.

Seyi Vibez’s VTTKC album and Ruger’s” Ru The World” also make the top ten, with VTTKC garnering 326 million streams and “Ru The World” close behind at 321 million.