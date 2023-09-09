Rema’s Ethiopia Concert Cancelled Over Alleged ‘Demonic’ Necklace

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema’s forthcoming show in Ethiopia has been cancelled.

The music icon was scheduled to perform On September 9, 2023, in Ethiopia at the Sheraton Hotel in Addis Abeba.

But, a source has it that the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church has reportedly contacted the management of Sheraton Hotel in Addis Ababa to cancel the concert of Nigerian Afrobeats star.

This information was disclosed by an Ethiopian woman during an interview with Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze.

According to the woman, the concert was cancelled by the hotel management after the country’s “powerful” Orthodox Church leaders accused the singer of being a “devil worshipper” over his customised necklace.

The “ Ornament Of Ravery” as the necklace is called features an image of a church on fire upside down and inverted crosses, leading to the cancellation of his show in Ethiopia and the conclusion that the musician was charged with practising devil worship.

She said, “They made a statement, like a press release in Ethiopia about Rema. Yes, you can imagine, it’s a very big deal.

“They’re basically saying he is worshipping the devil because of what he has on his neck. And to be honest, I never thought of it myself. And there’s more to it; to be honest.”

Meanwhile, a lady was seen defacing Rema’s Addis Ababa concert poster in a video making the rounds on social media.