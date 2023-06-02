New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rema’s Calm Down…

Rema’s Calm Down Sets African Record On Billboard Hot 100 With Top 4 Entry

‘Calm Down’, the hit track by Rema, the Afrobeats star, has ascended to a new height on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a tweet on Tuesday, Billboard disclosed that ‘Calm Down’ has climbed a step further to the number 4 position on the chart.

The song has now surpassed its previous peak of no 5. ‘Calm Down’ has spent over 36 weeks on the chart and also holds the record for the longest- charting African song on Billboard Hot 100. The song was released in February 2022 as a single off ‘Rave and Roses’, Rema’s debut album.

The singer later partnered with Selena Gomez, the US songstress, for the remix of the hit track in August of the same year. ‘Calm Down’ went platinum in the UK on March 3. On April 11, the song became the second longest-charting no 1 African song in India. With over 472 million views — as of May 31 — it is the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.

It was among the songs that featured on Barack Obama, the former US president’s favourite music of 2022. Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has been enjoying massive reception from music lovers since he came into the limelight. The singer has also won several awards and recognition.

Read Previous

MSSN Celebrates 2023 Children’s Day With Youth Conference
Read Next

African Finance Ministers Root For Private Sector Initiative For Growth

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023