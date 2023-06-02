Rema’s Calm Down Sets African Record On Billboard Hot 100 With Top 4 Entry

‘Calm Down’, the hit track by Rema, the Afrobeats star, has ascended to a new height on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. In a tweet on Tuesday, Billboard disclosed that ‘Calm Down’ has climbed a step further to the number 4 position on the chart.

The song has now surpassed its previous peak of no 5. ‘Calm Down’ has spent over 36 weeks on the chart and also holds the record for the longest- charting African song on Billboard Hot 100. The song was released in February 2022 as a single off ‘Rave and Roses’, Rema’s debut album.

The singer later partnered with Selena Gomez, the US songstress, for the remix of the hit track in August of the same year. ‘Calm Down’ went platinum in the UK on March 3. On April 11, the song became the second longest-charting no 1 African song in India. With over 472 million views — as of May 31 — it is the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube.

It was among the songs that featured on Barack Obama, the former US president’s favourite music of 2022. Rema, whose real name is Divine Ikubor, has been enjoying massive reception from music lovers since he came into the limelight. The singer has also won several awards and recognition.