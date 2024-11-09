New Telegraph

November 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 9, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Rema’s ‘Calm Down…

Rema’s ‘Calm Down Remix’ Hit 1bn Views On Youtube

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema’s hit song ‘Calm Down Remix’ with Selena Gomez, has made history as the first Afrobeats song to hit 1 billion views on YouTube.

The “Calm Down” remix which was uploaded on Gomez’s YouTube page two years ago, has now surpassed 1 billion views, making it the first Nigerian song to achieve the milestone.

READ ALSO:

The original version of the song has garnered over 619 million views on the platform.

In August last year, ‘Calm Down remix’ with Selena Gomez became the first African song to hit the billion mark in Spotify’s history.

It currently has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

WTO Announces Okonjo-Iweala Sole Candidate For DG Role
Read Next

Edo: Bickering As Obaseki Handover Power To Okpehbolo
Share
Copy Link
×