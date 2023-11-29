Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Ranked World’s Most Shazamed Song Of 2023

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema’s Calm Down hit song, has been ranked as the most Shazamed song of 2023 globally.

The song made history as the first African song to top the Global Shazam Year-End list.

New Telegraph reports that ‘Calm Down’ beat Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ and Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ which ranked second and third respectively, to achieve the feat.

READ ALSO:

However, the ‘Calm Down’ remix featuring Selena Gomez has been ranked number 12 most streamed song in the world on Apple Music in 2023.

Rema was also ranked the most appearances for an African artiste on the 2023 Billboard Year-End Charts (34), including artistes’ year-end charts, airplay, albums, and song chart entries.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

It is ranked the No.45 most-streamed song of 2023 in the U.S. on Apple Music.