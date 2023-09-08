Rema’s Calm Down Ranked Among 1000 Biggest Hits

Calm Down, the hit track by Nigerian singer, Rema, has been ranked among the top 1000 biggest hits in Billboard Hot 100 history. The Afrobeats star’s latest achievement was announced in a tweet on Tuesday by Chart Data.

“@heisrema and @selenagomez’s Calm Down now ranks among the top 1000 biggest hits in Hot 100 history,” the tweet reads. Calm Down was released in February 2022 as a single off Rave and Roses, Rema’s debut album.

The singer teamed up with Selena Gomez, the US songstress, for the song’s remix — a few months later. Since its release, the song’s remix has continued to rake in massive numbers on streaming services, break records and earn awards. Calm Down went platinum in the UK on March 3 and by April 11, it became India’s second longest-charting no 1 African song.

It was named the longest-charting African song on Billboard Hot 100 in June. In August, Calm Down became Billboard longest-charting US Afrobeats song with 52 weeks. With over 621 million views — as of September 6 — it is the most-viewed Nigerian music video on YouTube. It also featured on ex-US President Barack Obama’s favourite music of 2022. Rema, born Divine Ikubor, has been enjoying a positive reception since he came into the limelight.