Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Becomes No.1 Song To Spend 1 Year On Chart

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, songwriter and record-breaking artist, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has achieved another milestone in his career as his song ‘Calm Down’ with Selena Gomez becomes the first song in history to spend one year on top of the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

Rema’s latest feat was announced on Monday, August 28 by American data collection company, ‘Chart Data’.

According to the US chart, the song has spent 52 weeks as number one on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart.

When the MENA Chart was launched by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on November 29, 2022, “Calm Down” debuted at No.1

The song also entered into the Guinness World Record as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart).