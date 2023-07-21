Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ Becomes Most Streamed African Song In US

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has achieved yet another groundbreaking feat on one of his hit songs.

Rema’s hit song entitled ‘Calm Down’ displaces CKay’s‘Love Nwantiti’ to become the most streamed African song in the history of the United States of America (USA).

The talented singer has been breaking records upon records with his melodious vocals, splendid lyrics, and tracks.

However, his success skyrocketed after he featured American singer, Selena Gomez in his remix.

A United States music statistics firm which was revealed by their Chart Data via its official Twitter handle shows that Calm Down has now become the most streamed African song in the history of the US.

They revealed that his song had displaced CKay’s ‘Love Nwantiti’ which previously held the position.

Also both the original and remix of the song have broken records since amassing over half a billion of streams on both YouTube and Spotify.

They tweeted via their official Twitter page, “@heisrema’s ‘Calm Down’ is now the #1 most streamed Afrobeats song in US history, surpassing @ckay_yo’s ‘Love nwantiti’,”

