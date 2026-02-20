Remains Of The SUN Correspondent In Kwara Laid To Rest

On Friday journalists, church and family members, as well as associates gathered to bid farewell to the late The SUN correspondent in Kwara State, Elder Olarewaju Olayiwola Emmanuel (JP).

Prior to his death, Elder Emmanuel was the former Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council.

The Christian Wake and Service of Songs, held on Thursday at the Mount Olives Hall, Pipeline Road, Ilorin, drew a large crowd, while the Funeral Service on Friday took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Heavens Gate Provincial Headquarters, F-Division, Tanke, Ilorin.

Delivering heartrending messages at both events, the Regional Pastor of RCCG, Ilorin, Pastor Abiodun Fagbemi, described the late journalist’s transition as a sober reminder that life is fleeting and that eternal values must take precedence over worldly achievements.

He said: “Life is a journey that requires adequate preparation. The greatest investment any man can make is the investment in his soul.

“There is nothing of greater and lasting value than the salvation of your soul.”

The cleric, who noted that people attend funerals for different reasons, urged everyone present to reflect deeply on their relationship with God.

Drawing lessons from the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, he explained that while many witnessed the crucifixion, only those who understood the message of salvation embraced the hope of eternal life.

“If you live according to the flesh, it leads to death, but if you live by the Spirit, you have life. You must be led by the Spirit of God.

“What is it that you possess today that will last forever? Only the salvation of your soul guarantees eternity,” the cleric added.

He cautioned Christians against taking grace for granted, stressing that sin should not have dominion over believers.

According to him, righteousness and faithfulness in service to God remain the pathway to divine blessings.

Addressing journalists and other professionals in attendance, the Pastor challenged them to deploy their platforms in the service of God and humanity, noting that influence, wealth and status cannot replace integrity and godly living.

He prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved family and urged the congregation to examine their lives and make peace with God, expressing hope that the legacy of Elder Emmanuel Olayiwola Olarewaju would inspire others to live purposefully.

The Wake, Funeral Service and interment were attended by media practitioners, community leaders, church members and well-wishers, many of whom paid glowing tributes to the late correspondent.

Colleagues described Elder Emmanuel Olayiwola Olarewaju as a committed and principled journalist who was passionate about truth and professional ethics.

They noted that his noble contributions to journalism in Kwara State and his leadership role would remain a reference point for younger reporters.

Until his death, Elder Emmanuel was widely respected in media circles for his dedication to duty and unwavering commitment to the growth of the profession in the State and beyond.

End