New Telegraph

March 24, 2025
Remains Of Katsina Gov’s Mother Laid To Rest

The remains of the mother of Gov. Dikko Radda, Hajiya Sarafa’u, have been laid to rest in his home town, Radda in Charanchi Local Government Area. She died in the early hours of yesterday in Abuja at the age of 93 after an illness.

The funeral prayer was led the Katsina Chief Imam Gambo Mustapha, at about 4:36 p.m., at Radda Central Mosque.

Dignitaries who attended the funeral prayer included Gov. Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Gov. Umar Namadi of Jigawa and the State Deputy Governor, Faruk Lawal-Jobe.

Others were the Speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya and the Head of Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, among others.

Others were the Emirs of Katsina and Daura, Alhaji Abdulmumin Kabir-Usman and Alhaji Umar FarukUmar and religious leaders, among others.

