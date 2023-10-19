New Telegraph

October 19, 2023
Remains Of Akintola Williams’ Arrives Muson Center For Burial (Video )

The remains of the late Akintola Wiliams, Nigeria’s first indigenous Chartered Accountant, on Thursday morning, arrived at the Muson Center as funeral services began.

The likes of Zenith Bank Chairman, Jim Ovia, Troyka Holdings, Limited CEO Biodun Sobanjo, Pastor Mrs Ifeanyi Adefarasin, wife of Paul Adefarasin of the House On The Rock church, among others, have since been spotted at that venue for the funeral service.

Williams, who died at the age of 104 on September 11, will be laid to rest today, October 19.

