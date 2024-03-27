Remains Of 17 Soldiers Murdered In Delta Arrive Abuja Military Cemetery

The remains of the military officers murdered in the Okuama community in Delta State on March 14, 2024, have arrived at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that the remains which were transported by Military Ambulance Emergency vehicles and accompanied by FCT Ambulance Emergency services arrived on Wednesday, March 27 at about 2:26 p.m.

Top military officials from different units around the nation are reportedly on the scene right now paying their final respects to the dead heroes.

Wives of other military leaders are also on the ground, along with distraught relatives and other family members of the fallen soldiers. It is also said that President Bola Tinubu will be present at the burial.

It would be recalled that several enraged youths in the community surrounded and killed the soldiers of the 181 Amphibious Batallion from the Bomadi Local Government Area in Delta State, who were on a peace mission to the Okuoma Community.

The event happened when the military responded to a distress call following the community conflict in Delta between the Okuoma and Okoloba villages.

The officers are Lt. Col. A.H Ali, Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion; Maj S.D Shafa (N/13976); Maj D.E Obi (N/14395); and Capt U Zakari (N/16348).

The soldiers are SSgt Yahaya Saidu (#3NA/36/2974); Cpl Yahaya Danbaba (1ONA/65/7274); Cpl Kabiru Bashir (11NA/66/9853); LCpl Bulus Haruna (16NA/TS/5844); LCpl Sola Opeyemi (17NA/760719); LCpl Bello Anas (17NA/76/290); LCpl Hamman Peter (NA/T82653); LCpl Ibrahim Abdullahi (18NA/77/1191); Pte Alhaji Isah (17NA/76/6079); Pte Clement Francis (19NA/78/0911); Pte Abubakar Ali (19NA/78/2162); Pte Ibrahim Adamu (19NA/78/6079) and Pte Adamu Ibrahim (21NA/80/4795).

