Remain Steadfast To Building Stronger Nation, Oborevwori Tells Nigerians

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast in their commitment to building a stronger and more united nation, assuring that the country would overcome its current challenges to emerge greater.

Oborevwori in his Independence message, urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda as well as his administration’s MORE Agenda. He noted that his government is investing heavily in massive infrastructure upgrades across Delta State, advancing a power revolution through a renewable energy mix, and creating an enabling environment to attract foreign direct investments.

The efforts, he explained, were aimed at making life more meaningful for residents and significantly boosting the economy. The governor also used the occasion to appeal to all ethnic groups in the state to embrace peace and remain united, stressing that peace was a prerequisite for sustainable development.

Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance and pledged to continue working for the progress and prosperity of all Deltans.