Remain Steadfast, Avoid Distractions, Adeleke Tasks Osun PDP Members

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State to remain steadfast and avoid distractions as his administration continues to deliver the dividends of democracy and good governance.

Reacting to recent developments within the party, the governor noted that the victory of 2022 was made possible by dedicated and loyal members of the party, despite the anti-party activities of some chieftains.

“We know how we got to Government House and we know those God used to make it possible,” he said.

“We know those who worked openly or silently to stop us. We also know those who opposed us then but have now embraced our good governance mantra. We equally have a verified list of those who opposed us in 2022 and are still on the same line till now.”

Governor Adeleke assured party members that the PDP in 2025 has expanded its membership base, with many decampees from the opposition joining the fold.

“We have increased in strength and support. We have not lost any genuine supporter of our project from 2022 to date. Our good work has also gained us more supporters, partners, and men of goodwill across party lines,” he stated.

The governor emphasized that his administration treats all federal constituencies fairly.

“A particular federal constituency has three critical portfolios in my cabinet. Our infrastructure plan benefits all corners of the state. Our local content programmes spread opportunities to all and sundry. We run a truly pan-Osun government,” Adeleke posited.

While urging PDP members to remain firm and united, Governor Adeleke expressed appreciation for the series of endorsements from various interest groups.

He also affirmed his steadfastness and focus on pursuing the Imole Agenda beyond 2026.

“As a government delivering on all fronts, we have the goodwill of the people.

So we must avoid distractions and continue to target grassroots mobilisation. Within the context of the rule of law, we will soon resolve the face-off within the local government system,” he assured.

He commended elected PDP Local Government chairmen and councillors for their sacrifice and endurance in the face of challenges, emphasizing the need to sustain democratic patience to ensure the prevalence of the genuine choice of the people at the grassroots.

“I must express my appreciation to groups and individuals endorsing us for a second term and pledging solidarity, loyalty, and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Our members should rest assured that we remain focused and dedicated to sustaining a strong PDP and a pro-people governance in Osun State,” the governor concluded.

