Remain in PDP, stop meddling in APC’s affairs, group advises Jonathan

A group known as Bayelsa APC Elders Council (BEC) has urged former President Goodluck Jonathan to remain the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and stop meddling in the affairs of the All progressives Congress (APC). This was as the group advised him to desist from trying to nominate the state’s ministerial slot in President Bola Tinubu’s yet to be named cabinet. Speaking in Yenagoa yesterday, Chairman of the council, Chief Michael Adomokeme, said it was wrong for Jonathan to be trying to reap where he did not sow. BEC said the former president is known as a statesman and hero of democracy, adding that he should remain so, wondering why he was angling to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar. The group said Jonathan was being unfair and unjust by his actions, insisting also that his desperation could be likened to that of someone seeking to receive salaries from Company A after working for Company B.

