Rema Wows Fans At 02 Arena ‘Ravage Uprising’ Concert

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema on Tuesday pulled up a global groundbreaking performance at his “Ravage Uprising” show at the 02 Arena in London after he stormed the stage with a horse.

The 23-year-old sensational singer made his debut in front of a sold-out crowd of 20,000 capacity at the iconic arena, wearing a mask and all-black attire on top of a stationary horse while performing his latest single, “DND.”

Followed by a harmonious performance of “Iron Man,” accompanied by a stunning display of Indian dance choreographers on both sides of him.

READ ALSO:

Spicing up the event, Rema switched to another phase by performing on top of a giant stationary bat.

However, in the spirit of his melodic performance, the 23-year-old music star turned his concert into a raving party as he began to sing another catalog of his hit songs, which includes, “Dirty”, “Ginger Me”, “Addicted”, “Why”, “Dimension”, “Soundgasm”, “Fame”, “HOV”, “Trouble Maker”, “Lady”, “Don’t Leave”, “Dumebi”, “Bounce” and “Charm”, all from his growing catalog of songs.

Another highlight of the night was when Rema’s other Mavin Records signees, Ayra Starr, Crayon, and Magixx, joined him on stage for the performance of “Won Da Mo.”

The artist capped up the evening with a performance of his enormous global hit, Calm Down.

The concert was also graced with a colourful feather added to the richly decorated cap of Afrobeats.

See reactions below:

@star.flez: “If no be say Wizmid career don d!€ this one na small thing na .”

@dinzzylb: “this remy boy don join 666; nothing una fit tell em.”

@dinzzylb: “Currently, Rema is way bigger than Wizkid.”

@daymiond_views12: “REMA big pass some people but make we nor ARGUE.”

@dareleecious: “Nothing wey una wan tell me. Rema don join a cult.”

@kallmetexas___: “This boy na agent of darkness nothing wey anybody wan tell me.”