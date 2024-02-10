Rema Wins Chinese Music Award

Afrobeats sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has made history by becoming the first African artiste to claim a prestigious Chinese music award.

The singer’s achievement came through his collaboration with American superstar Selena Gomez on the remix of his song “Calm Down,” which secured the title of Best Collaboration of the Year at the 2024 Hito Music Awards in the Republic of China.

The award ceremony, hosted by DJ Andy and presented by Hit FM, Taiwan, saw Rema joining the ranks of esteemed international musicians, alongside notable American and British artistes, who have received recognition from the Taiwanese music industry.

American global pop star Taylor Swift was one of the most celebrated international artistes at the awards ceremony with over six awards.