Rema Walks Off Stage In Atlanta Over Poor Stage Display

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema on Thursday walked out off stage disappointed during his show in Atlanta, USA.

In a viral video sighted by New Telegraph, it could be seen as the talented singer walked who walk out of the stage citing poor show organization and venue’s terrible condition, after performing just two songs.

However, before leaving the stage, he addressed his fans by first apologizing to them, and promising to reschedule the show, due to his discomfort with the heat in the venue.

The record-breaking singer claimed that the organizers had disrespected him and also Afrobeat music by giving a poor stage display, poor sound systems, and a substandard venue.

“Afrobeat is way too big to look like this, You feel me? I take no rubbish, I respect my fans.

I’m gonna reschedule this show…

“They have disrespected me and disrespected Afrobeat by treating you guys like this.

I’m out, I love you!”

Watch the video below:

Singer Rema walks off stage, cancels Atlanta concert for poor organizing, says 'Afrobeat is way too big for this'. pic.twitter.com/fzc9XYfTR4 — Maffys Crib (@CribMaffys27067) July 27, 2023