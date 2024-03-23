Rema To Build Largest Music School In Africa With No Tuition Fees

Nigerian sensational singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has unveiled his plans to establish the largest music school in Africa.

According to the music star who made the disclosure on Saturday, he has invested over N200 million into this ambitious project.

The institution, aptly named the “Rema Music Institute,” is poised to become a beacon for musical education not only in Nigeria but across the entire African continent.

One of the school’s alluring benefits is the initiative of its commitment to providing tuition-free education.

READ ALSO:

Speaking about his vision for the institute, Rema expressed his excitement and the desire to give back to the community that has supported him throughout his meteoric rise to fame.

Netizens Reactions…

@falaqamin said; “This will be good for us ❤️.” Students will flood in from all over Africa.”

@AchokoArtcha said; “We need more mentalities like this man. Although not many people put a value on free things. There should be criteria on how one qualifies to get in, such that they will work hard for it. It could be as easy as competition-based such that only the focused enter.”

@Isahazara19 said; “After you don graduate from “Rema Music Institute” Naija go decide whether na panel beating, painting or na vulcanizer you go be …I love my country .”

@amosuccy said; “God bless you abundantly. more success.”

@Ocgeneral1234 said; “Kudos to him and his entire family. I hope our other celebrities are willing to do little to support the people instead of boasting about Western countries and doing something here in Nigeria .”

@moses_oiro said; “Wish you success in your endeavours Rema:”

See post below;