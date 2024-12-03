Rema Showed Us We Can Go Global – Juice

Share

A fast-rising Nigerian artiste, Adelowo Omokhowa, better known as Juice has said the popular Edo-born artiste, Rema showed them the possibility that a musician from Edo State can go global.

Adelowo described such as a big motivation having grown up in the village and never getting to see Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of the country.

The Igarra-born artiste debuted his first-ever recording on a mic called Juice.

“I was Born and brought up in that small town called Igarra and have lived more than half of my life on the shores of EDO state.

“I have been in the background of music ever since I was a kid and I have loved Afrobeat in particular and always seen it that I would be something great in that space.

“But growing up in a village in EDO state and not even getting to see Lagos for years made the dream a bit far while growing up, and then came the likes of Rema who showed us it could be done from the south side and now Shallipopi and a few others.

“It is time for Juice. I debuted the song called Juice and it’s not just the first song I am releasing but my first ever recording on a mic.” He said.

Share

Please follow and like us: