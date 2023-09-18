Rema Shares Last Message Mohbad Sent To Him

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Rema has come under heavy criticism and backlash after he shared the last message he received from the late singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

It would be recalled that the late singer unfortunately lost his life on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at the early age of 27.

Taking to his Instagram page on Sunday, September 17, Rema mourned Mohbad’s untimely date.

Expressing utmost displeasure following the tragic death, he said no one deserved to die like that and that was just the beginning.

He, however, revealed how he ignored Mohbad’s message on his Instagram page in 2020 where the late singer stated how much he really likes his song “Peace Of Mind.”

His statement has generated backlash and criticisms online for ignoring the late singer until his death.

READ ALSO:

According to Rema, “he didn’t see the message until the death of Mohbad and he added that it is now too late to reply to him”.

Rema wrote; “No one deserves to go like this I’m hurt I never saw your DM You wrote ‘Peace of mind’ was your favorite song Now it’s too late to write you back. God’s Angels be with you, Rest well King.”

__funkygold reacted: Must you even include I never saw your DM? Write your tribute in peace ✌️ Una to dey form classism abeg.

_lov_issabella: So now that he’s dead you want to reply to his text??? How did you know he messaged you if you never saw the text, all of unah nah hypocrites you ignored his message con Dey talk rubbish now, celebrate people when they are alive not when they are dead.

endylight1: If you wanna write a tribute please do and leave stories for another day. You didn’t see his Dm but you Selena Gomez’s own.

chy0msss: “I never saw your DM “ Is that really necessary? So you can’t write your tribute without including that part? Mtchewwww, Abeg shift one side.

endylight1: You did not see his DM but you saw Selena Gomez’s own. Let’s learn to support our own.

humble__mercy___: Hin message suppose dey top now since hin even dey verified. But God knows best❤️ who am I to judge?