Rema, Seun Kuti, Others To Perform At Coachella 2025

Nigerian singers, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema and Seun Kuti are set to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2025.

As Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti will be returning for the Festival, Rema will be making his first debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

New Telegraph reports that Seun Kuti was the first Nigerian artist to perform at the global music festival in 2012, followed by Mr Eazi and Burna Boy in 2019, Ckay in 2022, and Tems earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer, Amaarae and South Africa’s Tyla are the other African artists billed for the event, according to the recently released digital flier by the organisers.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, commonly known as Coachella is a yearly festival in California, USA, with over 125,000 thousand people in attendance.

The Coachella 2025 is known as the world’s biggest music and arts festival.

