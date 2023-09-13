Rema, Selena Gomez Win Best Afrobeats VMAs Award (Video)

Famous Nigerian singers, Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ have won the Best Afrobeats at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).
It would be recalled that the remix of the song was released on August 25, 2022, and has already started breaking records from being the first-ever song to hold a position on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart for a whole year to being the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart.
The song, “Calm Down” has indelibly secured its place in music history.
However, the VMAs event which was held on Tuesday, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey to honor artists for their exemplary musical performance, has copped 3 nominations for Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” for ( Best Collaboration, Song of the Year, Best Afrobeats).
Out of the 3 nominations, the song “Calm Down bagged VMA’s first-ever Best Afrobeats category award for 2023.
