Rema, Selena Gomez Win Best Afrobeats VMAs Award (Video)

Famous Nigerian singers, Rema and Selena Gomez’s ‘Calm Down’ have won the Best Afrobeats at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs).

It would be recalled that the remix of the song was released on August 25, 2022, and has already started breaking records from being the first-ever song to hold a position on the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart for a whole year to being the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart.

The song, “Calm Down” has indelibly secured its place in music history.