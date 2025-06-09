Rema Praises D’Banj At His Sold Out 02 Arena London Concert

Share

Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has praised Afrobeats singer, D’banj for his contributions to the genre’s global recognition, especially in the UK.

New Telegraph recalls that D’banj’s paved the way for other Afrobeats songs on the chart in 2012 after his hit song ‘Oliver Twist’ was the first Nigerian song to enter the top 10 on the UK official chart.

During Rema’s sold-out concert at London’s 02 Arena on Sunday, Rema brought the legendary singer on stage noting that without D’banj’s crossover success in the UK, he wouldn’t have succeeded as an Afrobeats artist in the UK.

He noted that D’banj opened the doors for Afrobeats artists in the United Kingdom.

He said, “First of all, I want to appreciate you for opening the doors. We (the new generational artists) do not do it alone.

“You were one of the first ones to bring Afrobeats to the UK. You and Don Jazzy held it down. Y’all open that door.

“I appreciate you for life. I love you from the bottom of my heart. If you never existed, I would have never existed,”

