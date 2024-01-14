Rema Pays Surprise Visit To Tony Elumelu, Vows To Win Grammy

Famous Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has promised Nigerian billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu that he will ensure he secures the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 23-year-old sensational singer who made a visit to the billionaire’s multi-million-naira mansion received a warm welcome from Tony Elumelu and his family.

A viral video on the internet captures how Elumelu was excited about seeing Rema’s surprise visit.

In one of the viral video clips, Rema is seen meeting with Elumelu’s wife and sons, who posed for a photo with the award-winning singer.

Rema presented Elumelu with an exclusive album copy and his merchandise (Air Rema) while assuring him of bringing home the 2024 Grammys.

The music star further expressed gratitude to Elumelu for his significant impact and support in the music industry, emphasizing the importance of the businessman’s contributions to him.

He said, “Thank you for what you have done and the support you have for the music industry. I am grateful, it means a lot to me. This year I am bringing the Grammy,”

Watch the video below: