Rema Opens Up, Says I Didn’t Venture Into Music For Money

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has stated that he does not make music solely for money.

Rema who made this known while speaking in a recent interview with Korty EO said even when he was doing freestyles and posting on social media, he was financially secure, adding that it led to his record company discovering him.

Speaking further, the talented music artist said even if he did not make it in the music industry, he would still be “hustling” and making money.

He said, “If music didn’t work, I will still be pushing that p in the corner while hustling, you understand?

“Even at that point where I was doing freestyles, I didn’t really need to do a freestyle because I needed money. I had money. I was actually good.”