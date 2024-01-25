Rema One Of The Biggest Artists In The World – Osimhen

Super Eagles player, Victor Osimhen has said Rema is on the same level as Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido in the global music industry.

Osimhen who spoke on Thursday in a recent interview with CBS Sports Golazo said Rema is currently one of the “biggest artists” in the world.

Speaking further, the Napoli striker mentioned other Afrobeats singers including the Grammy-nominated singer, Asake; Seyi Vibez, and Omah Lay are still scratching the surface of their careers in terms of global domination.

He, however, expressed optimism that Asake, Seyi Vibez, and Omah Lay would be as big as Wizkid and Davido in a few years.

“Aside from Wizkid and Davido, we have Asake, Seyi Vibez, Omah Lay, and Rema. Rema is one of the biggest artists now in the world,”

“Rema is there (top of global music) but these guys that I called, Omah Lay, Asake, and Seyi Vibez are also on the rise. In a few years, they are really going to burst out just like Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy.

“So, for me, it’s really good to be coming from Nigeria.”