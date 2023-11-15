Rema Makes Groundbreaking Entrance At 02 Arena, Gives Tribute To Burna Boy

Sensational Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has sparked a wave of reaction online as he gives his tribute to Burna Boy, before performing on stage.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Rema pulled up a groundbreaking performance at his “Ravage Uprising” show at the 02 Arena in London after he stormed the stage with a horse on Tuesday, November 14.

His astonishing dramatic entrance in a mask and black ensemble, on top of a stationary horse, as he performs his latest hit, “DND in front of the sold-out 20,000 capacity of the iconic arena.

He then progressed into a melodic performance of “Iron Man” with a thrilling spectacle of Indian dance choreographers on either side of him.

However, before going on stage, he made a tribute to Burna Boy for bringing him up on this same stage to perform at O2 Arena in 2021 via his X page.

He wrote, “Before I get on stage, I want to say a big thank you to @burnaboy for bringing me on stage two years ago. Today it’s my turn to conquer that same stage, and I wish you were here to share this moment with me. Regardless, I’m grateful for the motivation. With love, Rema.”

Rema made this remark shortly before his first O2 Arena engagement. The Calm Down crooner stated that Burna Boy has always been a huge inspiration to him.



