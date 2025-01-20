Rema Leader Of New Generation Of Nigerian Musicians – Timaya

Popular Nigerian singer, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya has declared his junior college, Rema as the leader of the new generation of Nigerian musicians.
Speaking in a recent interview with Cool FM, the music star expressed his admiration for Rema, describing him as an “Intentional” musician.
Timaya said Rema’s fashion sense and musical style made him stand out among his peers in the industry.
Timaya said: “I’m a fan of Rema. Among all the young boys [new generational musicians], he’s at the top. Rema is their dad. You don’t know?
See his abss, his dress sense, crazy!
“He’s intentional; his music, his stage performance are amazing. And he’s a fine young boy,”
