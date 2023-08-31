Rema, Justin Skye Spark Dating Rumors (Video)

Nigerian award-winning famous afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema has sparked a dating rumour with American singer, Justine Skye as he romantically celebrates her birthday by her side.

The rumors of their romantic relationship have spread like wildfire, for a considerable period of time without either of them confirming or refuting the claims.

It would be recalled that on Rema’s 21st birthday, the American singer was also by his side, and this has fueled more speculation that they might be discreetly involved romantically.

Fast forward to Justin Skye’s birthday occasion, the two were observed in close proximity, the American singer was seated in front of her cake, surrounded by lit candles, with both of them exuding an air of undeniable intimacy.

It’s worth noting that the 23-year-old award-winning singer and the 28-year-old American singer had previously collaborated on a musical project, and she has also been captured on multiple occasions enjoying and vibing to the songs by Rema.

